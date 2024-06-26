Behind Bars: The Secret Trial of Evan Gershkovich

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich faced a closed-door trial in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday, 15 months after his arrest on espionage charges. Gershkovich, his employer, and the US government vehemently deny these allegations.

The 32-year-old journalist appeared in a glass defendants' cage with his head shaved, wearing a black-and-blue plaid shirt. He was arrested on March 29, 2023, with accusations of gathering secret information for the US, claims that lacked evidence.

Despite possible prisoner swap signals from Russia, a verdict which may take months is required first. The trial remains secretive, leaving many details obscured. Gershkovich, the first Western journalist arrested on espionage charges in post-Soviet Russia, stands as a significant figure amid growing political tension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)