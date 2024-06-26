Left Menu

Behind Bars: The Secret Trial of Evan Gershkovich

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich faces a closed-door trial in Yekaterinburg, 15 months after his arrest on espionage charges. Despite denials from Gershkovich, the US government, and the Journal, the trial proceeds. The outcome may take months, with a potential long-term imprisonment looming.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich faced a closed-door trial in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday, 15 months after his arrest on espionage charges. Gershkovich, his employer, and the US government vehemently deny these allegations.

The 32-year-old journalist appeared in a glass defendants' cage with his head shaved, wearing a black-and-blue plaid shirt. He was arrested on March 29, 2023, with accusations of gathering secret information for the US, claims that lacked evidence.

Despite possible prisoner swap signals from Russia, a verdict which may take months is required first. The trial remains secretive, leaving many details obscured. Gershkovich, the first Western journalist arrested on espionage charges in post-Soviet Russia, stands as a significant figure amid growing political tension.

