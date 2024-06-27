Left Menu

Targeted Shooting Leaves Two Dead at Suburban Dallas Fast Food Restaurant

Two people were killed in a targeted shooting at a fast food restaurant in suburban Dallas. The suspect has been identified but not yet arrested. Police are investigating the events leading to the shooting and have reassured there is no public threat.

PTI | Irving | Updated: 27-06-2024 05:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 05:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Two individuals lost their lives in a targeted shooting at a fast food restaurant in suburban Dallas on Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

According to the Irving Police Department, authorities have identified a suspect who remains at large. Officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Television footage from the scene showed screens placed in front of some windows at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, with multiple police cars blocking off the parking area. However, the police did not officially confirm the location of the shooting.

Investigators are still working to understand the circumstances that led to the fatal incident and are interviewing witnesses. Details of the victims have not been released, and attempts to contact Chick-fil-A's headquarters have so far been unsuccessful.

