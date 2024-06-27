Left Menu

Telangana Gears Up for Implementation of New Criminal Laws from July 1

Telangana is preparing to implement three new criminal laws starting July 1. Necessary translations, training sessions for officers, and notification drafts are in the final stages. The state has constituted special teams and is circulating SOPs and guidelines to field officers to ensure smooth implementation.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:51 IST
Telangana is leaving no stone unturned as it prepares to enforce three new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—from July 1, a senior official confirmed.

The translation of these legislations is in advanced stages, with notification drafts expected in the coming days. The official said, "Teams have been constituted at various levels to ensure that these new laws are implemented as per the Central government's plan."

Comprehensive training sessions for police officers, along with workshops at the Telangana State Police Academy, have been organized. Special apps and study materials have been prepared to facilitate easy understanding of the new laws compared to the old ones. As various procedures have been envisaged in the new laws, prosecutors have prepared SOPs and guidelines that are being circulated among the field officers for effective enforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

