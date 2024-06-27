Rajya Sabha Welcomes 61 New Members Amidst Democratic Celebrations

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday extended a warm welcome to 61 newly elected and nominated members of the House, encouraging them to utilize their potential to meet the public's aspirations.

''Let us all in togetherness work towards the blossoming of democracy,'' he declared at the start of the 264th session of the Upper House, marking the first session following the recent general and state assembly elections.

Dhankhar highlighted the successful conclusion of what he termed the 'festival of democracy,' reflecting the faith of Bharat's citizens in the nation's democratic values. Congratulating the new members, he urged a focus on fruitful dialogue and deliberation as pillars of democracy.

