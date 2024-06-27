Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Welcomes 61 New Members Amidst Democratic Celebrations

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed 61 newly elected and nominated members, urging them to fulfill the aspirations of the people. He emphasized the importance of democracy and dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J P Nadda were also introduced, and misconduct reports of 12 MPs were noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday extended a warm welcome to 61 newly elected and nominated members of the House, encouraging them to utilize their potential to meet the public's aspirations.

''Let us all in togetherness work towards the blossoming of democracy,'' he declared at the start of the 264th session of the Upper House, marking the first session following the recent general and state assembly elections.

Dhankhar highlighted the successful conclusion of what he termed the 'festival of democracy,' reflecting the faith of Bharat's citizens in the nation's democratic values. Congratulating the new members, he urged a focus on fruitful dialogue and deliberation as pillars of democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

