Eknath Khadse Claims Political Vendetta in Land Deal Money Laundering Case

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse filed a discharge application in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune. Khadse, now with the NCP, claims the case is a result of political vendetta. Alongside his wife and co-accused, he asserts no prima facie evidence exists against them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:34 IST
Eknath Khadse
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse submitted a discharge application in a money laundering case linked to a controversial land deal in Pune district. Khadse, who switched from BJP to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, alleged that the prosecution is driven by political vendetta.

Khadse was accompanied by his wife, Mandakini, and co-accused Ravindra Muley, who also filed discharge pleas. Their lawyer, Swapnil Ambure, represented them in the special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs.

The plea contends that there is no prima facie evidence to attract the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not established any dishonest intention or fraudulent transaction. The court has asked for the central agency's response to the discharge applications, with further hearings scheduled.

