Eknath Khadse Claims Political Vendetta in Land Deal Money Laundering Case
Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse filed a discharge application in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune. Khadse, now with the NCP, claims the case is a result of political vendetta. Alongside his wife and co-accused, he asserts no prima facie evidence exists against them.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal move, former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse submitted a discharge application in a money laundering case linked to a controversial land deal in Pune district. Khadse, who switched from BJP to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, alleged that the prosecution is driven by political vendetta.
Khadse was accompanied by his wife, Mandakini, and co-accused Ravindra Muley, who also filed discharge pleas. Their lawyer, Swapnil Ambure, represented them in the special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs.
The plea contends that there is no prima facie evidence to attract the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not established any dishonest intention or fraudulent transaction. The court has asked for the central agency's response to the discharge applications, with further hearings scheduled.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Asian Currencies Firm as Fed Signals Hold, BOJ Meeting Looms
Legacy of Greenwood: Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors' Legal Battle Dismissed
G7 Summit: United Front against Global Challenges
Govt to Reverse Speed Limit Reductions by 2025, Seeks Public Feedback
Gunfire Erupts as Three Deputies and Suspect Injured in Northern Illinois Home