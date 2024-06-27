Uttarakhand Horror: Six Arrested in Shocking Gang Rape and Murder of Minor
Six individuals, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl. A local BJP leader is also alleged to have been involved. The police are actively searching for additional suspects connected to this heinous crime.
In a harrowing case that has sent shockwaves through Uttarakhand, six individuals were arrested on Thursday in connection to the brutal gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl. The investigation has implicated a local BJP leader, Aditya Raj Saini, who remains at large, allegedly aiding the crime.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal, the prime accused, Amit Saini, lured the girl under false promises, only to subject her to unspeakable violence. When the girl sought help from Amit Saini, he and his family further assaulted her and, in a frenzy of duplicity and fear, ultimately pushed her in front of a speeding vehicle.
The meticulous investigation included questioning more than 500 suspects and reviewing over 900 CCTV cameras. As the police continue their hunt for Aditya Raj Saini and other involved parties, the family of the minor girl seeks justice, urging authorities for swift and severe action.
