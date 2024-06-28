Left Menu

Sri Lanka CID Busts Massive Indian Online Scam Ring

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department has arrested 60 Indian nationals involved in online financial scams. Raids took place in Colombo suburbs and Negombo, seizing 135 mobile phones and 57 laptops. The crackdown followed a complaint and revealed a scheme involving deposits after initial payments, with international links to Dubai and Afghanistan.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:08 IST
Sri Lanka CID Busts Massive Indian Online Scam Ring
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department has apprehended at least 60 Indian nationals implicated in orchestrating online financial scams. The arrests were made during simultaneous raids in Colombo's suburbs of Madiwela and Battaramulla, as well as the western coastal town of Negombo, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa confirmed that CID operations led to the confiscation of 135 mobile phones and 57 laptops. The investigation was spurred by a complaint from a victim who was entrapped in a WhatsApp group promising monetary rewards for social media interactions.

Further probes uncovered that the victims were coerced into making deposits after receiving initial payments. In one instance, a father and son in Peradeniya admitted to aiding the fraudsters. A luxury house raid in Negombo resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects and the seizure of 57 mobile phones and computers, with additional operations leading to 19 more arrests and the uncovering of international connections to Dubai and Afghanistan.

