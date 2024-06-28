Left Menu

Turkey Poised for Grey List Removal: A Boost to International Standing

Turkey's finance minister indicated that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is about to remove Turkey from its 'grey list,' which includes countries requiring increased scrutiny. This move, if confirmed, follows talks evaluating Turkey’s efforts to combat money laundering and illegal financing, and could enhance the country's international standing.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:02 IST
Turkey Poised for Grey List Removal: A Boost to International Standing
AI Generated Representative Image

Turkey's finance minister said on Friday "we succeeded", a remark that appeared to indicate the international crime watchdog Financial Action Task Force is about to announce the removal of Turkey from its "grey list" of countries requiring increased scrutiny.

The FATF is scheduled to announce the outcome of its plenary meeting in Singapore at 0900 GMT. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who is attending the meeting, made the comment followed by an emoji of the Turkish flag on the social media platform X. Turkey was downgraded to the FATF "grey list" in 2021 on concerns about the effectiveness of its measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. A decision to remove Turkey from the list, if confirmed, is seen boosting Turkey's international standing and prospects of attracting investment.

There are some two-dozen nations that are on the "grey list" and considered risky by the FATF, a body that groups countries from the United States to China to tackle financial crime. In February it removed the United Arab Emirates from the list. The FATF said in February that Turkey "has substantially completed its action plan" and warranted an on-site assessment. It held talks in Turkey last month to evaluate the country's actions against money laundering and illegal financing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024