Pakistan's Determined Stance: Operation Azm-i-Istehkam Takes Aim at TTP Sanctuaries in Afghanistan

Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister, has declared that Pakistan may target TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan under Operation Azm-i-Istehkam due to the lack of Afghan Taliban's support. Asif ruled out dialogue with TTP, emphasizing there is no common ground and attributing the Taliban resettlement to the previous Imran Khan-led government.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:06 IST
In a decisive move, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has announced that Pakistan could target sanctuaries of the outlawed terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan under the newly initiated military operation, Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, due to the absence of 'common ground' for dialogue.

The government unveiled Operation Azm-i-Istehkam last week to counter the escalating terrorist threat, aggravated by the Afghan Taliban's insufficient efforts to prevent TTP rebels from using Afghan territory for attacks against Pakistan. In an interview with Voice of America, Asif emphasized that the operation's launch was a well-considered decision aimed at addressing economic challenges and potentially targeting cross-border TTP bases.

Asif defended the operation's legality, stating that Afghanistan has been a source of terrorism exports to Pakistan. He reiterated that the TTP, while operating from Afghanistan, also has cadres within Pakistan. Additionally, Asif blamed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration for facilitating the Taliban's resettlement in Pakistan and addressed opposition parties' concerns over the military offensive.

