Sweden's Security Alert: A New Threat Landscape

Sweden's security police said on Friday the Nordic country is no longer in the same focus for the propaganda of violent extremists, but its terrorism threat level assessment remains at four on a five-point scale.

"The security situation in Sweden remains serious and recently the threat to Sweden's military support to Ukraine is considered to have increased," the Swedish Security Service said in a statement.

