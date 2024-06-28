Sweden's Security Alert: A New Threat Landscape
Sweden's security police reported a shift in extremist propaganda focus, yet the terrorism threat level remains at four out of five. The security situation remains serious, particularly with increased threats due to Sweden's military support to Ukraine.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:07 IST
Sweden's security police said on Friday the Nordic country is no longer in the same focus for the propaganda of violent extremists, but its terrorism threat level assessment remains at four on a five-point scale.
"The security situation in Sweden remains serious and recently the threat to Sweden's military support to Ukraine is considered to have increased," the Swedish Security Service said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- security
- terrorism
- extremists
- threat
- Ukraine
- military support
- assessment
- police
- propaganda
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact
G7 Summit Backs $50 Billion Loan to Ukraine Amid Shifting Political Landscape
Switzerland Hosts Summit for Peace in Ukraine Amid Tensions
US, Ukraine expected to sign long-term security agreement at G7 Summit
Canada Boosts Ukraine Defenses with Surplus Rockets and German Weapon Stations