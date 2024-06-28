Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation MPs Demand Delay in New Criminal Laws

CPI(ML) Liberation MPs have urged President Droupadi Murmu to delay the new criminal laws effective from July 1. They argue these laws, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, infringe on civil liberties and require thorough review. They highlight issues like broadened definitions of terrorism, sedition, and increased police powers.

CPI(ML) Liberation MPs on Friday called for urgent intervention from President Droupadi Murmu to delay the implementation of new criminal laws set to take effect from July 1. They argue that these laws necessitate a comprehensive review and broader consensus among various sectors of society and the legal community.

In their letter, MPs Sudama Prasad and Raja Ram Singh outlined several concerning provisions within the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. They emphasized the laws' potential to criminalize basic civil liberties, notably freedom of speech, assembly, and association, equating this to a draconian shift.

The criticism extends to the broadened definition of 'terrorist act,' the retention of the sedition law under a new name, and criminalization of hunger strikes, all of which they believe could suppress legitimate dissent. They also noted enhanced police powers, mandatory public disclosure of arrested individuals' details, and increased duration of police custody, which they argue threaten human rights and privacy.

The MPs further highlighted the impact on the judicial system, noting the existing backlog of 3.4 crore cases and warning that the new laws could exacerbate delays. They expressed concern over the laws' hasty passage without adequate parliamentary scrutiny and called for their re-evaluation and reintroduction for proper deliberation.

