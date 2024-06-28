Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Land Scam Case: Key Developments and Reactions
The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case tied to a land scam. The court's decision came after reserving the order on June 13. Soren's bail includes a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties. Various political figures reacted to the court's decision.
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was implicated in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. The decision, reserved on June 13, mandates a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties.
Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay's single bench order emphasized that there is no prima facie evidence suggesting Soren's guilt, nor any likelihood of him committing an offence while on bail. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 as part of its ongoing investigation into the case.
Following the court's decision, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the verdict, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress workers celebrated by distributing sweets. Despite ED's counsel arguing the potential for repeated offences if Soren is granted bail, the court deemed no such likelihood exists.
