Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Land Scam Case: Key Developments and Reactions

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was implicated in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. The decision, reserved on June 13, mandates a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties.

Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay's single bench order emphasized that there is no prima facie evidence suggesting Soren's guilt, nor any likelihood of him committing an offence while on bail. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 as part of its ongoing investigation into the case.

Following the court's decision, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the verdict, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress workers celebrated by distributing sweets. Despite ED's counsel arguing the potential for repeated offences if Soren is granted bail, the court deemed no such likelihood exists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)