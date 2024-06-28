EU-China Tariff Talks: German Optimism Ahead of July Deadline

The German government on Friday expressed optimism that there would be a positive outcome to talks between the European Union and China on tariffs before July 4, when provisional duties on imported Chinese-made EVs are set to kick in.

Responding to a question at a regular press conference about whether a positive outcome could be expected before that date, a government spokesperson said Berlin was "always optimistic."

