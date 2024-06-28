Left Menu

EU-China Tariff Talks: German Optimism Ahead of July Deadline

The German government is hopeful of a positive outcome from EU-China tariff talks before July 4, when provisional duties on Chinese-made EVs begin. A government spokesperson confirmed Berlin's optimism during a regular press conference, indicating confidence in resolving the issue before the set deadline.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:52 IST
  • Germany

The German government on Friday expressed optimism that there would be a positive outcome to talks between the European Union and China on tariffs before July 4, when provisional duties on imported Chinese-made EVs are set to kick in.

Responding to a question at a regular press conference about whether a positive outcome could be expected before that date, a government spokesperson said Berlin was "always optimistic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

