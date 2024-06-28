Amra Ram's Tractor Ride to Parliament: Symbol of Farmers' Resilience

In a bold statement today, CPI-M MP Amra Ram assured that the 18th Lok Sabha will vehemently address farmers' concerns. Emerging victorious from Sikar, Rajasthan, backed by the INDIA bloc, Amra Ram's journey to Parliament on a tractor—a bold symbol of farmers' resilience—grabbed many eyeballs.

Amra Ram, a prominent figure associated with the All India Kisan Sabha and the historic 2020-21 farmers' protests, held firm that the BJP had been dealt a significant blow due to issues like the agrarian crisis and the controversial Agniveer scheme. 'The BJP's seat tally falling from 303 to 240 demonstrates the outcome of ten years of relentless struggle,' he remarked during an interview with PTI.

Criticizing the NDA government's policies, Amra Ram stressed the urgent need for a Parliament session dedicated to addressing the severe agrarian crisis. 'Farmers and laborers, who form 65 percent of the population, deserve justice and fair prices,' he asserted, urging continuous pressure to secure farmers' demands and ensure their voices are irrefutably heard in the forthcoming parliamentary sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)