Left Menu

Amra Ram's Tractor Ride to Parliament: Symbol of Farmers' Resilience

CPI-M MP Amra Ram emphasizes that the voices of farmers will be heard in the 18th Lok Sabha. After his electoral victory, backed by the INDIA bloc, he rode a tractor to Parliament, symbolizing farmers' resilience. He highlights the agrarian crisis and vows to pressure the government for solutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:28 IST
Amra Ram's Tractor Ride to Parliament: Symbol of Farmers' Resilience
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement today, CPI-M MP Amra Ram assured that the 18th Lok Sabha will vehemently address farmers' concerns. Emerging victorious from Sikar, Rajasthan, backed by the INDIA bloc, Amra Ram's journey to Parliament on a tractor—a bold symbol of farmers' resilience—grabbed many eyeballs.

Amra Ram, a prominent figure associated with the All India Kisan Sabha and the historic 2020-21 farmers' protests, held firm that the BJP had been dealt a significant blow due to issues like the agrarian crisis and the controversial Agniveer scheme. 'The BJP's seat tally falling from 303 to 240 demonstrates the outcome of ten years of relentless struggle,' he remarked during an interview with PTI.

Criticizing the NDA government's policies, Amra Ram stressed the urgent need for a Parliament session dedicated to addressing the severe agrarian crisis. 'Farmers and laborers, who form 65 percent of the population, deserve justice and fair prices,' he asserted, urging continuous pressure to secure farmers' demands and ensure their voices are irrefutably heard in the forthcoming parliamentary sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024