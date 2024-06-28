Hemant Soren Released From Jail: A Victory for JMM Supporters

In a significant development, Hemant Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, was released from Birsa Munda Jail this Friday after being granted bail by the high court in a money laundering case tied to a land scam, as confirmed by official sources.

Upon his release, Soren was met with a wave of cheers and slogans from a large crowd of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters. His wife, Kalpana Soren, a JMM legislator, expressed gratitude towards the judiciary and the public for their unwavering support. An official stated, 'Hemant Soren was released from jail after the completion of legal formalities.'

Soren made a public appearance, waving at supporters and seeking blessings from his father, JMM supremo Shibu Soren. Earlier in the day, Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay of the high court had ordered Soren's release on bail, stipulating a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the same amount each. Soren, also the executive president of JMM, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 as part of their investigation into the money laundering case.

