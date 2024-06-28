Arunachal Pradesh Adopts New Criminal Laws in English and Hindi
Arunachal Pradesh will implement three new criminal laws in English and Hindi due to the state's numerous dialects. Training is provided to officials across 27 districts. The laws replace older legislation from 1860, 1872, and 1973, and are effective from July 1, 2023.
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Arunachal Pradesh is set to implement three new criminal laws in English and Hindi, owing to the state's myriad dialects, an official confirmed on Friday.
Training for officials and concerned parties, conducted in English and Hindi, has been ongoing for the past two months across the northeastern state's 27 districts.
The three new laws, effective from July 1, 2023, are set to replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, Indian Evidence Act 1872, and Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, marking a substantial legislative shift.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2026 World Cup Training Camps Announced: A Continental Journey
Fiji Private Sector to Benefit from New ESG Training Initiative
African Development Bank Launches Debt Management Training for Fragile States
Gujarat Hosts First Live Training on Advanced Anti-Ageing APTOS Method
EU's AI Act: Unveiling the Secrets Behind AI Training