Arunachal Pradesh Adopts New Criminal Laws in English and Hindi

In a significant move, Arunachal Pradesh is set to implement three new criminal laws in English and Hindi, owing to the state's myriad dialects, an official confirmed on Friday.

Training for officials and concerned parties, conducted in English and Hindi, has been ongoing for the past two months across the northeastern state's 27 districts.

The three new laws, effective from July 1, 2023, are set to replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, Indian Evidence Act 1872, and Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, marking a substantial legislative shift.

