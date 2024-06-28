Left Menu

Drug Bust at Pune's L3 Bar: Nigerian National Among Arrested

Three individuals, including a Nigerian national, were arrested in connection with an alleged drug incident at L3 bar in Pune. The arrest follows a viral video showing drug use. Authorities recovered drugs and sealed the bar, with a total of 13 people apprehended in the ongoing investigation.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:07 IST
Three individuals, including a Nigerian national, were arrested in Pune following an alleged drug incident at the L3 bar, located on Fergusson Road. Videos showing the incident recently went viral, prompting swift police action.

The investigation revealed that Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra were allegedly found with drugs in the bar's toilet. One of the arrested individuals reportedly supplied the drugs, possibly mephedrone. Cocaine worth Rs 75,000 and mephedrone powder were recovered as evidence.

The bar's license was suspended, and it was subsequently sealed by authorities. In all, 13 people have been apprehended, with actions taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other local laws.

