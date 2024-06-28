India Embraces New Criminal Laws: A Historic Shift on July 1

In a historic move, all 17,500 police stations in India will host special events on July 1 to introduce new criminal laws aimed at overhauling outdated British-era regulations. The new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023—will take effect the same day.

These events, featuring participation from women, youth, senior citizens, and educational institutions, aim to familiarize the public with the changes. Highlights of the new laws include Zero FIR, online police complaint registration, and mandatory videography of crime scenes.

The Union Home Ministry has trained 40 lakh grassroots functionaries and over 5.65 lakh officials to ensure smooth implementation. The emphasis is on speedy justice, transparency, and technological integration, enhancing the legal framework significantly. The inclusive laws also recognize transgender individuals, ensuring wider social equity.

