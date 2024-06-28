Man Arrested in Palamu After Domestic Dispute Turns Violent

A tragic incident unfolded in Mahugawa village within the jurisdiction of Pandu police station, Palamu district, on Friday.

The accused, Upendra Vishwakarma, was apprehended after futilely trying to break up a fight between his sisters-in-law before resorting to a sword attack, according to police reports.

Unfortunately, a one-year-old boy nearby was also injured and rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. Authorities indicate that Upendra may not be mentally stable. An investigation is ongoing.

