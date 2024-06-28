Man Arrested in Palamu After Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
In Palamu district, Upendra Vishwakarma was arrested after a domestic dispute escalated. Attempting to break up a fight between his sisters-in-law, he resorted to using a sword and injured one of them and a nearby one-year-old boy. Police are investigating.
PTI | Palamu | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Mahugawa village within the jurisdiction of Pandu police station, Palamu district, on Friday.
The accused, Upendra Vishwakarma, was apprehended after futilely trying to break up a fight between his sisters-in-law before resorting to a sword attack, according to police reports.
Unfortunately, a one-year-old boy nearby was also injured and rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. Authorities indicate that Upendra may not be mentally stable. An investigation is ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli and Palestinian forces commit war crimes in Gaza since Oct 2023: UN Report
ICC Probes Russian Cyberattacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure as Possible War Crimes
ICC Investigates Russian Cyberattacks as Potential War Crimes
Noida Police Bust Crime Syndicate: 6 Suspects Caught in High-Stakes Encounters
China Urges End to Illegal POGOs Amid Crime Concerns