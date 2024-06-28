REFILE-Iowa can enforce six-week abortion ban, state's top court rules
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:41 IST
Iowa can enforce a ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, the state's highest court ruled on Friday, reversing a lower court order that had blocked the 2023 law from taking effect.
The 4-3 ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court held that the law does not violate citizens' fundamental rights under the state constitution, rejecting a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iowa
- New York
- Chizu Nomiyama
- Brendan Pierson
- Planned Parenthood
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Good teams have played well...": Piyush Chawla lauds India's performance at New York Stadium in T20 World Cup
Justin Timberlake Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges in New York
Iowa Federal Judge Halts Controversial Immigration Law
New York's highest court declines to immediately hear Trump's appeal of the gag order in his hush money case, reports AP.
Justin Timberlake Arrested for Drunk Driving in New York