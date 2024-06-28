Ukrainian Military Destroys Russian Space Communication Centre in Crimea
The Ukrainian defence ministry announced the destruction of a Russian space communication centre in Crimea, a crucial element for Russia's satellite communication and navigation. Local reports confirmed explosions in the area near Vitino village, though Reuters has not independently verified these claims.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:44 IST
The Ukrainian defence ministry said on Friday the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian space communication centre in Moscow-occupied Crimea in an attack this week. In a statement on Telegram, the ministry described the target as a valuable military component in satellite communication and navigation system for Russian troops.
Reuters could not independently verify the statement. On Monday, local social media chats reported explosions near the village of Vitino on the Crimean Peninsula where the centre is located.
