Dutch Court Reassesses F-35 Parts Export Amid Gaza Conflict

Human rights advocates returned to a Dutch court on Friday to push for stricter enforcement of a previous court order stopping exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel amid violations of international law in Gaza.

In February, an appeals court instructed the Dutch government to halt these exports, highlighting the potential misuse in Gaza strikes. Although the government has complied by halting direct exports to Israel, it is appealing the ruling.

Lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld, during a hearing, highlighted that parts are still indirectly reaching Israel via the United States, calling for tighter controls. The court will decide on the matter on July 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)