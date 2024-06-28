Advocate and Associates Booked for Threatening Engineer Over Encroachments

Authorities filed an FIR against four individuals, including an advocate identified as Chandwani, for allegedly abusing and threatening a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) engineer over encroachment removal, an official stated on Friday.

Inspector Kishore Kharat of Rabodi police station revealed that the accused, angered by the engineer's actions against encroachments, reportedly obstructed his work on Thursday while he logged the day's activities.

The confrontation escalated when the engineer acted against an iron angle rack near a courier firm operated by Chandwani. On the basis of the engineer's complaint, the advocate and his associates face charges under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions.

