Iowa Supreme Court Reverses Block on Strict Abortion Law

The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned a lower court's block on the state's stringent abortion law and has instructed that the law be enforced. This newly approved law bans most abortions post-six weeks of pregnancy. The high court's decision marks a significant victory for Republican lawmakers, extending the contentious legal battle over abortion in Iowa.

PTI | Desmoines | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:18 IST
The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned a lower court's ruling, which temporarily halted the state's strict abortion law, and has mandated its enforcement. The high court's ruling on Friday requires the lower court to dissolve its temporary injunction and proceed with further necessary steps.

Under the new legislation, most abortions are prohibited after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, a period before many women are even aware they are pregnant. This decision is seen as a substantial win for the Republican lawmakers who backed the law.

This anticipated ruling adds another chapter to a lengthy legal struggle over abortion restrictions in Iowa, escalating significantly following the Iowa and US Supreme Courts' decisions to overturn established constitutional rights to abortion. Since the 2022 Roe v. Wade reversal, many Republican-led states have restricted abortion; Iowa's new law follows this trend.

