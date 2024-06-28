Left Menu

Texas Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

The Texas Supreme Court upheld the state's ban on gender-affirming care for minors, despite opposition from parents. The ruling supports a law effective since September 1, 2023, which restricts hormone therapies and surgeries for transgender minors. Medical experts assert that the ban negatively affects the mental health of transgender youths.

  • Country:
  • United States

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled to uphold the state's ban on gender-affirming care for minors, dismissing objections from parents who argue it infringes on their right to seek medical care for their transgender children.

The decision, handed down by the all-Republican court, maintains a law that has been in effect since September 1, 2023. Texas is among more than 25 states implementing laws that limit or prohibit gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors.

Medical professionals and major medical organizations assert that these restrictions can have severe mental health consequences for transgender youth, who are now often forced to seek care out of state.

