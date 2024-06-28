Northern Army Commander Reviews Security for Amarnath Yatra 2024

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Friday evaluated the security arrangements and operational readiness for the annual Amarnath yatra in the Kashmir valley.

The assessment was conducted alongside GOC Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, involving the review of security measures taken by formations in the region.

The first batch of 4,603 pilgrims, flagged off from Jammu by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, arrived amid heightened security arrangements. Local Muslims participated in welcoming the yatris, signaling communal harmony.

Lt Gen Kumar commended the troops for foiling infiltration attempts along the Line of Control and emphasized the need for continued vigilance to ensure national security.

