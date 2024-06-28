Three Held for Hurting Religious Sentiments in J&K's Samba

Three individuals were detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for allegedly injuring the religious sentiments of a community after the discovery of a cow carcass, officials confirmed on Friday.

Police registered an FIR when local informants alerted them to the cow's remains found in Triloke di Chapri, prompting immediate action. A specialized investigation team was deployed to the scene to recover the carcass.

Utilizing both technical and physical evidence, multiple suspects were identified and questioned. Rohit and Ajay were apprehended and grilled, revealing they were hired by Rajan Sambyal of Garh Mandi to dispose of the cow's remains. This act incited public outrage upon discovery of the carcass parts, leading to their detention under legal provisions.

