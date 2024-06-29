Panamanian Court Acquits 28 in Major Money Laundering Scandal
A Panamanian court has acquitted 28 individuals charged with money-laundering related to the Panama Papers and 'Operation Car Wash' scandals. The country's judicial branch announced the verdict on Monday but did not disclose the names of the acquitted persons.
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 07:05 IST
A Panamanian court has acquitted 28 people charged for money-laundering under cases linked to the Panama Papers and "Operation Car Wash" scandals, the country's judicial branch said in a statement on Monday.
It did not provide names of the people who were acquitted.
