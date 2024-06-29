Tragic Drone Assault in Kursk Claims Lives
A Ukrainian drone attack has resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including two children, in Russia's Kursk Region. The incident was reported by the TASS news agency, quoting Kursk governor Alexey Smirnov.
A Ukrainian drone has killed five people, including two children, in Russia's borderline Kursk Region, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday citing Kursk governor Alexey Smirnov.
