BJP Plans Siege Over Karnataka Corruption Scandal

BJP leaders in Karnataka will lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence, demanding his resignation over an alleged illegal money transfer scam involving a state-run corporation. The BJP has been protesting against the Congress government following the suicide of an accounts superintendent who left a note detailing the scam.

PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:55 IST
Karnataka BJP leaders are gearing up to lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru on July 3, demanding his resignation over an alleged illegal money transfer scam. The scam, involving Rs 187 crore, came to light after the suicide of accounts superintendent Chandrashekhar P, who left a detailed note naming those allegedly involved.

The BJP protesters, led by state president B Y Vijayendra, have been vocal about the Congress government's handling of the case, staging state-wide demonstrations and calling for heightened accountability. The suicide note pointed to unauthorized transfers of large sums to various accounts, allegedly including those of well-known IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the allegations, while the Union Bank of India has also lodged a complaint with the CBI. Despite these developments, BJP continues to insist that the chief minister and other top officials must step down to allow for a transparent investigation.

