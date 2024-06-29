Border Skirmish Alert: LoC Exchange Intensifies Tensions
PTI | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:51 IST
A brief exchange of fire was reported late Friday night along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, according to official sources.
The firing, targeting a forward Indian post in the Krishna Ghati sector, prompted a swift retaliation by the army troops guarding the LoC.
Sources confirmed no casualties from the brief skirmish. Vigilance has been increased to prevent any infiltration attempts by terrorists, and a search operation is currently underway in the area.
