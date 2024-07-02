Left Menu

Five Held in Madhya Pradesh for Brutal Vigilante Attack on Motorbike Theft Suspect

A video of a man being hung upside down and thrashed on suspicion of stealing a motorbike led to the arrest of five individuals in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district. A case of kidnapping and assault has been registered, and the suspects have been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.

  • Country:
  • India

A shocking video showing a man being hung upside down and viciously beaten on suspicion of motorbike theft surfaced on social media, prompting immediate action from authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district.

Police confirmed that five individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of the Chichali police station. The suspects have been charged with kidnapping and assault.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Nagendra Pateria, the suspects were presented in court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The 29-year-old victim, who lodged a complaint on Sunday, stated that he was abducted, confined to a room, and assaulted by Kamal Basor and his associates who wrongly accused him of stealing a motorbike. Reports suggest that the victim was also subjected to electric shocks and doused with petrol, allegations that are currently under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

