Kejriwal to Seek Bail in Alleged Excise Scam Corruption Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to move an application for regular bail in connection with the alleged excise scam corruption case, his lawyer informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest.

The matter is scheduled for a court hearing on July 17, with the CBI given seven days to file a reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)