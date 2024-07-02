Kejriwal to Seek Bail in Alleged Excise Scam Corruption Case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to file for regular bail in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam. The Delhi High Court has asked the CBI to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest. A court hearing is set for July 17.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to move an application for regular bail in connection with the alleged excise scam corruption case, his lawyer informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.
The court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest.
The matter is scheduled for a court hearing on July 17, with the CBI given seven days to file a reply.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Dismisses Baseless PIL Over Okhla Construction
Assam CM Demands CBI Probe into IIT-Kharagpur Student's Suspicious Death
No CBI Intervention Needed in Renukaswamy Murder Case, Says Karnataka Home Minister
Police doing a good job, no need for CBI probe into Renukaswamy murder case: Home Minister
NEET-UG Exam Controversy Erodes Trust, Calls for CBI Probe