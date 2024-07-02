Left Menu

Kejriwal to Seek Bail in Alleged Excise Scam Corruption Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to file for regular bail in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam. The Delhi High Court has asked the CBI to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest. A court hearing is set for July 17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:12 IST
Kejriwal to Seek Bail in Alleged Excise Scam Corruption Case
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to move an application for regular bail in connection with the alleged excise scam corruption case, his lawyer informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest.

The matter is scheduled for a court hearing on July 17, with the CBI given seven days to file a reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024