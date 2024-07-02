Bombay HC Affirms MSBCC's Role in Maratha Quota Pleas
The Bombay High Court declared that the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) is a necessary party in pleas challenging its report on Maratha reservation. The court's decision came during hearings on the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024.
The Bombay High Court has affirmed that the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) is an essential party in the ongoing petitions challenging its report on Maratha reservations.
A full bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya commenced hearings last week on petitions contesting the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024.
One petitioner, Bhausaheb Pawar, specifically requested to include the MSBCC as a party respondent. The court noted the Commission's importance in adjudicating the plea's prayer to quash the report. An order regarding this inclusion is expected on Wednesday.
