Left Menu

Bombay HC Affirms MSBCC's Role in Maratha Quota Pleas

The Bombay High Court declared that the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) is a necessary party in pleas challenging its report on Maratha reservation. The court's decision came during hearings on the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:05 IST
Bombay HC Affirms MSBCC's Role in Maratha Quota Pleas
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has affirmed that the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) is an essential party in the ongoing petitions challenging its report on Maratha reservations.

A full bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya commenced hearings last week on petitions contesting the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024.

One petitioner, Bhausaheb Pawar, specifically requested to include the MSBCC as a party respondent. The court noted the Commission's importance in adjudicating the plea's prayer to quash the report. An order regarding this inclusion is expected on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024