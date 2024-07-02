US Pledges $2.3 Billion in New Security Assistance to Ukraine

The United States will soon announce more than $2.3 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart at the Pentagon.

Austin said the weapons package would include arms like anti-tank weapons and air defense interceptors and will allow accelerated procurement of NASAMS and Patriot air defense interceptors.

