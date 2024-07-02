UN Demands Immediate Release of Imran Khan

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has issued an urgent call for the immediate release of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to the group, two of the cases against Khan—the Toshakhana corruption case and the cipher case—are politically motivated and designed to exclude him from participating in the political arena.

The UN body adopted this opinion during its 99th session held in Geneva. Reacting to the UN's stance, Pakistan's government dismissed the report, maintaining that Khan's legal issues were internal matters and a reflection of the country's transparent judicial process.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar emphasized that Pakistan follows its constitution and law. However, the UN group asserted that Khan's arrest lacks any legal foundation and appears to be aimed at disqualifying him from political office. The body called for his immediate release and for compensation, urging a full, independent investigation into the circumstances of his detention.

