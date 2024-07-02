Left Menu

UN Demands Immediate Release of Imran Khan

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has called for the immediate release of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The group concluded that Khan’s detention and prosecution in multiple cases are politically motivated and lack a legal basis, urging comprehensive investigation and reparation.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:19 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has issued an urgent call for the immediate release of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to the group, two of the cases against Khan—the Toshakhana corruption case and the cipher case—are politically motivated and designed to exclude him from participating in the political arena.

The UN body adopted this opinion during its 99th session held in Geneva. Reacting to the UN's stance, Pakistan's government dismissed the report, maintaining that Khan's legal issues were internal matters and a reflection of the country's transparent judicial process.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar emphasized that Pakistan follows its constitution and law. However, the UN group asserted that Khan's arrest lacks any legal foundation and appears to be aimed at disqualifying him from political office. The body called for his immediate release and for compensation, urging a full, independent investigation into the circumstances of his detention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

