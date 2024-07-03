Talathi Suspended for Charging Women for Free Income Certificates in Akola

A talathi in Akola district, Maharashtra, was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly charging women fees for issuing income certificates, despite these being free as per rules, an official stated.

Women have been seeking these certificates to benefit from the recently announced 'Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' which promises Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women. Talathi Rajesh Shelke, stationed in Umri village, faced suspension after videos surfaced showing him taking Rs 30 to Rs 60 from women for the certificates, informed Sub Divisional Officer Sharad Jawale.

Akola tehsildar formed a committee to investigate the allegations. The panel confirmed Shelke's misconduct, leading to his suspension, added Jawale.

