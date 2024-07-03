Left Menu

Talathi Suspended for Charging Women for Free Income Certificates in Akola

A talathi in Akola, Maharashtra, was suspended for allegedly charging women fees for income certificates, which are free. The certificates are needed to avail benefits from the 'Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.' A probe confirmed the misconduct after videos showed the talathi taking money.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:02 IST
Talathi Suspended for Charging Women for Free Income Certificates in Akola
A talathi in Akola district, Maharashtra, was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly charging women fees for issuing income certificates, despite these being free as per rules, an official stated.

Women have been seeking these certificates to benefit from the recently announced 'Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' which promises Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women. Talathi Rajesh Shelke, stationed in Umri village, faced suspension after videos surfaced showing him taking Rs 30 to Rs 60 from women for the certificates, informed Sub Divisional Officer Sharad Jawale.

Akola tehsildar formed a committee to investigate the allegations. The panel confirmed Shelke's misconduct, leading to his suspension, added Jawale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

