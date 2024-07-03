Left Menu

Taliban-US Talks Highlighted at UN Doha Meeting Amid Stalemate on Imprisoned Americans

The Taliban delegation at the UN Doha meeting discussed the imprisonment of two Americans with US envoys. Talks were centered on possible prisoner exchanges. This marked the first UN meeting attended by Taliban representatives, who emphasized the need for cooperation in Afghanistan's private sector and anti-drug efforts.

The Taliban's presence at the third United Nations-led Doha meeting marked a significant juncture in ongoing discussions about Afghanistan. The delegation met with US envoys on the sidelines to address the imprisonment of two American citizens in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid outlined that these discussions aimed to find a solution, suggesting a potential prisoner exchange could be on the table. Mujahid stated, 'During our meetings, we talked about the two American citizens who are in prison in Afghanistan, but they must accept Afghanistan's conditions.'

US Special Representative Tom West and Special Envoy Rina Amiri participated in these critical conversations. According to State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, West urged for 'the immediate and unconditional release of US citizens unjustly detained in Afghanistan.'

