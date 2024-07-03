Left Menu

Allahabad HC Urged for CBI Probe into Hathras Stampede

Advocate Gaurav Dwivedi filed a public interest litigation in the Allahabad High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the stampede at a religious event in Hathras that resulted in 121 deaths. The petition accuses district officials of negligence and demands their suspension.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:43 IST
Advocate Gaurav Dwivedi has filed a public interest litigation in the Allahabad High Court seeking a CBI investigation into a fatal stampede that occurred during a religious congregation in Hathras, claiming 121 lives. The PIL holds local district officials responsible for the negligence that led to the tragedy.

In his petition to the chief justice and other judges, Dwivedi cited media reports indicating that over a hundred people died and many were injured during the stampede, which followed a 'satsang' event in Hathras district.

The petition emphasizes that district officials are equipped to handle such situations and mentions significant state expenditure on new technologies. It calls for a CBI inquiry to ensure a fair investigation and urges the suspension of key officials including the Director General of Police and district authorities.

Court sources indicate that the hearing date for the PIL is yet to be decided.

