Left Menu

CVC Modernizes Corruption Complaint Handling: Embraces Digital Investigation Reports

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has directed all government departments, public sector banks, and insurance companies to submit investigation reports on corruption complaints online. This move aims to streamline the process by utilizing the Complaint Management System (CMS) portal, ensuring efficient documentation and submission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:49 IST
CVC Modernizes Corruption Complaint Handling: Embraces Digital Investigation Reports
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has mandated a significant shift in how government departments, public sector banks, and insurance companies handle corruption complaints. Effective immediately, these entities are required to submit their investigation reports online.

This directive comes as part of the CVC's ongoing efforts to streamline and modernize the complaint handling process. Currently, the complaints received from various sources are being processed through the Commission's Complaint Management System (CMS) portal. The reports, post-investigation, are forwarded by the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) to the Commission via the same portal.

An order issued on June 28 detailed that a PDF version of the signed investigation report must be uploaded on the CMS Portal. In addition to digital submission, physical copies of the reports and annexures must also be sent. The CVOs are instructed to log into the CMS Portal to upload these documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024