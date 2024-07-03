CVC Modernizes Corruption Complaint Handling: Embraces Digital Investigation Reports

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has mandated a significant shift in how government departments, public sector banks, and insurance companies handle corruption complaints. Effective immediately, these entities are required to submit their investigation reports online.

This directive comes as part of the CVC's ongoing efforts to streamline and modernize the complaint handling process. Currently, the complaints received from various sources are being processed through the Commission's Complaint Management System (CMS) portal. The reports, post-investigation, are forwarded by the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) to the Commission via the same portal.

An order issued on June 28 detailed that a PDF version of the signed investigation report must be uploaded on the CMS Portal. In addition to digital submission, physical copies of the reports and annexures must also be sent. The CVOs are instructed to log into the CMS Portal to upload these documents.

