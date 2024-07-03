CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Transferred Amid Investigation into Alleged Slap Incident with Kangana Ranaut

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, has been transferred to Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry. Official sources confirmed the transfer on Wednesday.

Kaur was suspended by the central armed police force on June 6, shortly after the incident involving the newly elected MP occurred as she was traveling to Delhi. Following a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a police FIR was also registered against Kaur.

Pending the outcome of the disciplinary inquiry, Kaur has been posted to the 10th reserve battalion in Karnataka's capital. Sources stated that the transfer was executed to ensure the fair conduct of the ongoing investigation. A senior commandant-rank officer is spearheading the inquiry, gathering statements from the constable, colleagues, shift in-charge, and airline officials.

