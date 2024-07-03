Left Menu

CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Transferred Amid Investigation into Alleged Slap Incident with Kangana Ranaut

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, has been transferred to Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry. Kaur was suspended on June 6 and is now posted with the 10th reserve battalion. The inquiry includes statements from involved parties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:06 IST
CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Transferred Amid Investigation into Alleged Slap Incident with Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, has been transferred to Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry. Official sources confirmed the transfer on Wednesday.

Kaur was suspended by the central armed police force on June 6, shortly after the incident involving the newly elected MP occurred as she was traveling to Delhi. Following a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a police FIR was also registered against Kaur.

Pending the outcome of the disciplinary inquiry, Kaur has been posted to the 10th reserve battalion in Karnataka's capital. Sources stated that the transfer was executed to ensure the fair conduct of the ongoing investigation. A senior commandant-rank officer is spearheading the inquiry, gathering statements from the constable, colleagues, shift in-charge, and airline officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024