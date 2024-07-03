Lukashenko's Humanitarian Gesture: Releasing Seriously Ill Political Prisoners

In a surprising move, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus declared on Tuesday his intention to release seriously ill political prisoners, incarcerated during the major protests against his regime in 2020.

This marks the first mention by Lukashenko of releasing political dissidents on humanitarian grounds since his fiercely contested reelection, which had prompted a brutal crackdown and mass arrests.

Viasna, a human rights organization, reports that 1,409 political prisoners are currently held in Belarusian jails, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski, with many facing severe health issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)