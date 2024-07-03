Lukashenko's Humanitarian Gesture: Releasing Seriously Ill Political Prisoners
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the release of seriously ill political prisoners jailed during the 2020 protests against his regime. This marks his first humanitarian-based release since widespread crackdowns post his disputed reelection. The move affects prisoners including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski.
In a surprising move, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus declared on Tuesday his intention to release seriously ill political prisoners, incarcerated during the major protests against his regime in 2020.
This marks the first mention by Lukashenko of releasing political dissidents on humanitarian grounds since his fiercely contested reelection, which had prompted a brutal crackdown and mass arrests.
Viasna, a human rights organization, reports that 1,409 political prisoners are currently held in Belarusian jails, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski, with many facing severe health issues.
