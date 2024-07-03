Left Menu

Lukashenko's Humanitarian Gesture: Releasing Seriously Ill Political Prisoners

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the release of seriously ill political prisoners jailed during the 2020 protests against his regime. This marks his first humanitarian-based release since widespread crackdowns post his disputed reelection. The move affects prisoners including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski.

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:21 IST
Lukashenko's Humanitarian Gesture: Releasing Seriously Ill Political Prisoners
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Estonia

In a surprising move, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus declared on Tuesday his intention to release seriously ill political prisoners, incarcerated during the major protests against his regime in 2020.

This marks the first mention by Lukashenko of releasing political dissidents on humanitarian grounds since his fiercely contested reelection, which had prompted a brutal crackdown and mass arrests.

Viasna, a human rights organization, reports that 1,409 political prisoners are currently held in Belarusian jails, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski, with many facing severe health issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024