Supreme Court Upholds Life Imprisonment for Constable in Brazen Police Station Murder

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of constable Surender Singh for the brazen murder of his brother-in-law inside a police station over two decades ago. Singh had used his service weapon to commit the crime, driven by suspicions of an illicit relationship between the victim and his wife.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Rajesh Bindal dismissed Singh's plea that the shooting was in self-defense, affirming it as murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court noted the nature of the weapon used, the number of shots fired, and the location of the injuries as clear indicators of Singh's intent to kill.

The top court refused to interfere with the lower court judgments and vacated an interim bail order for Singh. The court directed Singh to surrender within four weeks, stressing that the evidence presented was unassailable and pointed undeniably to a murder committed within the police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)