Tripura CM Manik Saha Announces Major Government Recruitment Drive

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that 13,661 people have been appointed in various state government departments in the last six years, countering opposition claims of a lack of job appointments. Saha highlighted the transparency of the recruitment process under the BJP-led government and the state's progress in digitization.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:18 IST
Manik Saha
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared on Wednesday that a total of 13,661 individuals have been appointed in various state government departments over the past six years.

Speaking at an appointment letter distribution ceremony, Saha countered opposition allegations of unfilled posts and lack of employment opportunities, stating these claims were unfounded. He emphasized the BJP-led government's commitment to transparency in the recruitment process.

'Under the BJP rule, transparency has been strictly maintained in recruitment,' he noted, adding that 12,289 lower-level posts and 541 higher-level posts have been filled. Additionally, Saha highlighted the state's strides in digitization, facilitating seamless communication and transparency from the state secretariat to the gram panchayats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

