Governor-Banerjee Defamation Suit Adjourned Amid Legal Hurdles
The Calcutta High Court postponed the hearing of a defamation suit by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The court pointed out legal issues in the case, filed after Banerjee's comments on women's safety at the Raj Bhavan. The case will resume after necessary legal adjustments.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amid legal complications. Justice Krishna Rao highlighted procedural gaps, instructing Bose's lawyer to address the issues before the case can proceed.
Governor Bose initiated the lawsuit the day after Banerjee alleged that women had expressed fears about visiting the Raj Bhavan. Bose's legal team is seeking an interim injunction to prevent further defamatory statements from the defendants.
The court noted that the media outlets referenced in the defamation suit were not included as parties, prompting the need for legal corrections. Meanwhile, Banerjee's lawyer, Sanjay Basu, stated they are prepared to refute the allegations once the suit is officially received.
