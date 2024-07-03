Left Menu

Punjab Police Bolsters Security for Amarnath Yatra

Special Director General of Punjab Police Arpit Shukla chaired a security review meeting in Pathankot concerning the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Enhanced security measures include deploying additional personnel and using drone surveillance. The meeting also focused on strategic preparations related to police deployment, traffic management, and disaster response.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Special Director General of Punjab Police Arpit Shukla chaired a crucial security review meeting in Pathankot on Wednesday, focusing on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting saw participation from police chiefs of neighboring states and senior officials from the Army, IAF, BSF, and central agencies.

The 52-day Amarnath pilgrimage, which began via routes in Anantnag and Ganderbal, attracts thousands of devotees annually. Highlighting the security concerns, Shukla revealed that Punjab Police has bolstered its arrangements by deploying an additional 550 personnel. Specialized units including the Special Operations Group, sniper detachments, and bomb disposal squads have also been mobilized.

Drone surveillance systems and joint checkposts have been set up in Pathankot in collaboration with the BSF. Regular cordon-and-search operations and anti-tunneling measures are being conducted. The meeting also reviewed recent security incidents and emphasized comprehensive disaster management to tackle any natural calamities during the pilgrimage.

