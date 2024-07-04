Bedding Shop Owner in Thane Arrested for Molesting Nine-Year-Old Girl
Police in Thane district, Maharashtra have arrested a bedding shop owner for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred on June 30. The accused, a local shop owner, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately under the pretext of having her watch his shop during lunch. An FIR has been registered under POCSO Act.
In Thane district, Maharashtra, a case has been registered against a bedding shop owner for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, according to an official on Thursday.
The incident occurred on June 30 in Bhiwandi town, where the victim and the accused, who were known to each other, resided. The accused reportedly used the pretext of lunch to ask the girl to look after his shop and subsequently called her inside, where he allegedly touched her inappropriately, the Bhoiwada police station official stated.
The girl informed her parents the following day, prompting them to file a police complaint. An FIR has been registered against the accused under various provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials confirmed.
