Bedding Shop Owner in Thane Arrested for Molesting Nine-Year-Old Girl

In Thane district, Maharashtra, a case has been registered against a bedding shop owner for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, according to an official on Thursday.

The incident occurred on June 30 in Bhiwandi town, where the victim and the accused, who were known to each other, resided. The accused reportedly used the pretext of lunch to ask the girl to look after his shop and subsequently called her inside, where he allegedly touched her inappropriately, the Bhoiwada police station official stated.

The girl informed her parents the following day, prompting them to file a police complaint. An FIR has been registered against the accused under various provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)