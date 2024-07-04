Left Menu

Bedding Shop Owner in Thane Arrested for Molesting Nine-Year-Old Girl

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra have arrested a bedding shop owner for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred on June 30. The accused, a local shop owner, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately under the pretext of having her watch his shop during lunch. An FIR has been registered under POCSO Act.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:13 IST
Bedding Shop Owner in Thane Arrested for Molesting Nine-Year-Old Girl
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In Thane district, Maharashtra, a case has been registered against a bedding shop owner for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, according to an official on Thursday.

The incident occurred on June 30 in Bhiwandi town, where the victim and the accused, who were known to each other, resided. The accused reportedly used the pretext of lunch to ask the girl to look after his shop and subsequently called her inside, where he allegedly touched her inappropriately, the Bhoiwada police station official stated.

The girl informed her parents the following day, prompting them to file a police complaint. An FIR has been registered against the accused under various provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024