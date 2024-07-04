Left Menu

Japan's Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Eugenics Victims in Historic Ruling

Japan's Supreme Court has ordered the government to pay compensation to victims forcibly sterilized under the now-defunct Eugenics Protection Law. The law, deemed unconstitutional, led to the sterilization of approximately 25,000 people considered to have disabilities. The ruling marks a significant step in addressing past human rights violations.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:28 IST
  • Japan

In a historic decision, Japan's Supreme Court has mandated the government to compensate victims forcibly sterilized under the abolished Eugenics Protection Law.

The court declared the 1948 law unconstitutional and dismissed the government's statute of limitations defense, marking a major step in addressing post-war human rights violations in Japan.

The ruling applies to 11 of the 39 plaintiffs, with cases for the remaining litigants still pending. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed sincere regret and plans to consider a new compensation scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

