Maharashtra Legislative Council Reduces Suspension of Opposition Leader

The Maharashtra legislative council reduced the suspension period of Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve from five days to three, allowing him to participate in House proceedings. Danve was initially suspended for using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad. His suspension was reduced following an apology.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:08 IST
Ambadas Danve
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday shortened the suspension period of Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve. Initially suspended for five days, Danve's penalty was reduced to three days, enabling him to participate in the House proceedings starting Friday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Danve faced a five-day suspension after using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during Monday evening's House discussion. His suspension drew criticism, with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calling it a one-sided and pre-planned conspiracy.

Amid appeals from Sena (UBT) legislators and an apology from Danve, Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil proposed the suspension reduction. The House passed a unanimous resolution, shortening Danve's suspension period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

