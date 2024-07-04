Maharashtra Legislative Council Reduces Suspension of Opposition Leader

The Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday shortened the suspension period of Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve. Initially suspended for five days, Danve's penalty was reduced to three days, enabling him to participate in the House proceedings starting Friday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Danve faced a five-day suspension after using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during Monday evening's House discussion. His suspension drew criticism, with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calling it a one-sided and pre-planned conspiracy.

Amid appeals from Sena (UBT) legislators and an apology from Danve, Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil proposed the suspension reduction. The House passed a unanimous resolution, shortening Danve's suspension period.

