Left Menu

Hathras Stampede Tragedy: Families Receive Victims' Bodies, Inquiry Launched

The bodies of the 121 victims of the Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced monetary relief for the victims' families and has initiated a judicial inquiry into the event. The FIR names the event's organisers but not the preacher.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:22 IST
Hathras Stampede Tragedy: Families Receive Victims' Bodies, Inquiry Launched
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest update regarding the Hathras stampede, District Magistrate Ashish Kumar confirmed that all 121 victims have been identified and their bodies handed over to their families.

The tragic event at Baba Bhole's satsang resulted in the deaths of mostly women, and an additional 31 people were injured. The bodies were distributed among Agra, Etah, Hathras, and Aligarh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a financial compensation plan and initiated a judicial probe to investigate possible conspiracy claims and identify those responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024