Hathras Stampede Tragedy: Families Receive Victims' Bodies, Inquiry Launched
The bodies of the 121 victims of the Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced monetary relief for the victims' families and has initiated a judicial inquiry into the event. The FIR names the event's organisers but not the preacher.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:22 IST
In the latest update regarding the Hathras stampede, District Magistrate Ashish Kumar confirmed that all 121 victims have been identified and their bodies handed over to their families.
The tragic event at Baba Bhole's satsang resulted in the deaths of mostly women, and an additional 31 people were injured. The bodies were distributed among Agra, Etah, Hathras, and Aligarh.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a financial compensation plan and initiated a judicial probe to investigate possible conspiracy claims and identify those responsible.
