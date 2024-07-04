Hathras Stampede Tragedy: Families Receive Victims' Bodies, Inquiry Launched

In the latest update regarding the Hathras stampede, District Magistrate Ashish Kumar confirmed that all 121 victims have been identified and their bodies handed over to their families.

The tragic event at Baba Bhole's satsang resulted in the deaths of mostly women, and an additional 31 people were injured. The bodies were distributed among Agra, Etah, Hathras, and Aligarh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a financial compensation plan and initiated a judicial probe to investigate possible conspiracy claims and identify those responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)